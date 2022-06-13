Wow! Fans are going to witness some sizzling romance between Pakhi and Agastya in Fanaa

Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Also read Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan: Blooming Romance! Pakhi to say Yes to Agastya’s proposal

Finally, we shall see Agastya and Pakhi's much-anticipated love confession. Agastya and Pakhi reconcile after overcoming all hardships together and decide to start a new life together with some sizzling on-screen romance. Take a look at this video.

Check out the video

Also read OMG! Is Reem Shaikh and Zain Imam starrer Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan going off air ?

Meanwhile in the show, Agastya texts Pakhi saying that he is waiting for her on the balcony. Pakhi gets excited but when she reaches the balcony she controls her excitement and asks Agastya why he came here. He replies with a complaint that she didn’t inform her after she reached home so he was worried and he came to check on her. Pakhi shows attitude and tells him that she didn’t inform as it was not a long distance and she felt like it’s okay if she doesn’t inform.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.