Wow! Fans compare ANUPAMAA's Haldi ceremony to this iconic Bollywood movie, Check out

Anuj will be seen running away, adding some fun moments and it is here that the cycle incident takes place and it's all going to be funnier.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 20:34
Wow! Fans compare ANUPAMAA's Haldi ceremony to this iconic Bollywood movie, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.   

Also read: AMAZING! This actor from Anupamaa has been consistently trending for 3 months and it is not Rupali Ganguly

In this video, we see that fans have compared Anupamaa's Haldi ceremony to the iconic scene from the Bollywood block-buster movie, 'OM Shanti Om'. Take a look at the video. 

Check out the video   

Also read: SURPRISING! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna were a part of THIS hit show before Anupamaa

Meanwhile in the show, Anupamaa and Anuj are playing with haldi and everyone teases them as they apply haldi to each other.

Now Devika, Malvika, Samar, Pakhi and Toshu are all set to apply haldi to Anuj.

Anuj will be seen running away, adding some fun moments and it is here that the cycle incident takes place and it's all going to be funnier.

Anuj looks like a hero in the haldi look and Anupamaa too looks perfect too.

Are you excited to see them get married?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupamaa Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 20:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! After the attack on Ranbir, Prachi meets with a deadly accident
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Shocking! Rajvardhan breaks Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat's relationship, announces divorce!
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oh No! Prisha comes close to Armaan while Soumya feels uncomfortable
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is a beautiful narrative that weaves a story...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Sai and Virat’s consummation, Jagtap marks his entry
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
HotMess! Karan Sharma looks dapper in these western and ethnic outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Omg! Mohit aka Vihaan gets a threat from this co-star of GHKKPM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason
Shocking! When Shah Rukh Khan screamed at journalists and broke glasses in Mannat for this reason
Latest Video