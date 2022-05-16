Wow! Fans compare ANUPAMAA's Haldi ceremony to this iconic Bollywood movie, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video, we see that fans have compared Anupamaa's Haldi ceremony to the iconic scene from the Bollywood block-buster movie, 'OM Shanti Om'. Take a look at the video.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Anupamaa and Anuj are playing with haldi and everyone teases them as they apply haldi to each other.

Now Devika, Malvika, Samar, Pakhi and Toshu are all set to apply haldi to Anuj.

Anuj will be seen running away, adding some fun moments and it is here that the cycle incident takes place and it's all going to be funnier.

Anuj looks like a hero in the haldi look and Anupamaa too looks perfect too.

Are you excited to see them get married?

