WOW! Fans compare Kumkum Bhagya's Ranbir-Prach to SRK-Kajol; here's why

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya has been working wonders on the small screens for the past seven years.

The show which stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles ruled several hearts.

The makers later introduced a huge leap with new actors joining the journey.

Mugdha Chaphekar, Pooja Banerjee, and Krishna Kaul are seen playing the lead roles in the show.

We have also seen how the current track of the show is witnessing some interesting twists in the story



Rhea's life has become a living hell as Prachi is trying her best to ruin things for her after she tried to separate her from Ranbir.

Furthermore, Prachi is practically ruling the Kohli house right now and Rhea is not able to see this.

While Prachi is here for her rights and to take revenge on everyone who ruined her life, she still has a soft corner for Ranbir.

The duo has shared some emotional and romantic moments amid such trying times leaving the viewers delighted.

And now, fans have found a similarity between Ranbir-Prachi and Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol as they compare one of their scenes.

This is Ranbir and Prachi's recent romantic scene from the show while SRK-Kajol shared such a moment in Bollywood blockbuster Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

Take a look:

