WOW! Fans find MASSIVE similarity between Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The ardent viewers of YRKKH and GHKKPM have found a major similarity between these two shows. Well, interestingly, both the shows took a leap around at the same time. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 15:57
MUMBAI : Star Plus is known for its amazing content that they are presenting it to the viewers for several years. 

We all know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others are the top-running shows of the channel. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently witnessed a leap of 8 years. 

The show saw massive changes in the storyline with Sai and Virat's separation. 

Meanwhile, another popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also saw a leap of one year. 

Abhimanyu and Akshara too were shown separated from the show. 

Well, fans often get upset to see their favourite on-screen jodi getting separated in the shows. 

The leads were shown separated in the show after the leap which calls for another similarity in the storyline. 

And now, apart from these two common factors, the viewers have found one more similarity which is AbhiRa and SaiRat coming face to face. Yes, you heard it right!

It was just a day ago when Sai and Virat's reunion was shown in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

And now, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has also seen the similar track where Abhi and Akshu meet each other and have a reunion. 

Well, both the shows have seen this major twist in the story almost around same time. 

This is keeping the viewers glued to the screens. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

