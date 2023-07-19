WOW! Fans get emotional over Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik's love story beginning on Pandya Store and bombard Twitter with sentimental reactions

The show has been able to tap into a separate niche of a show, where family bonds and dynamics have brought them a loyal audience.
Pandya store

MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. 

The show is beloved by the audiences and is often seen high in the TRP charts. Fans of the show bombard the actors with love and affection and make edits, fan pages, and more.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Sad! Chiku misses Dhara and the Pandya house

Shiva and Raavi are one of the most beloved couples on the show and since the two are dating in real life, their real-life fan base is even more popular.

The show is going to take a 15-year leap and the current cast is going to make an exit. The actors have finally wrapped up their last scenes for the show and fans have gotten emotional, remembering how Kanwar and Alice met and fell in love on the sets of the show. They are reminiscing about their journey over the course of the show and how much they will miss them in it.

We compiled some of the best reactions here for you, check it out:

 

https://twitter.com/vidhieeee/status/1681363676111032321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1681363676111032321%7Ctwgr%5Efb2c6e1c4304b43c561ce3b703293237418e0e66%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fvidhieeee2Fstatus2F1681363676111032321widget%3DTweet

 

 

But there will be a shocking twist to the Pandya’s story, as we will see that in the end, the Pandya brothers and their wives will reunite to fight Shivank and Aarushi but they will not be able to win and even after separating from the family, they will find a way back to each other.

The family will reunite only to be struck by fate and face death together.

Will you miss the OG Pandyas on the show ?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Priyanshi Yadav To Play The New Lead In StarPlus Show Pandya Store Post Leap, Shares Her Excitement For It

