WOW! Fans go GaGa over RishMI aka Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry on Bhagyalakshmi, share their best reactions on Twitter! Check it out!

Previously, we saw that Rishi gets suspicious about Vikrant’s family praising him way too much.
RishMI

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. 

Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.  

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs this has been an emotional rollercoaster of a journey

People are constantly overjoyed to watch scenes of their favorite characters, Rishi and Lakshmi, even though they adore them and refer to them as RishMi with love. Fans have been experiencing a wide range of emotions as a result of the recent instability in Rishi and Lakshmi's love story due to the intense drama.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their best reactions, to the latest RishMI scenes with all their love and excitement. Check out the best reactions here:

The two have received a lot of love from the audiences and audiences have become fanatic of RihsMI for sure.

