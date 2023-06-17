Wow! Fans go gaga over ShiVi aka Shiva and Raavi's reunion on Pandya Store! Check out the best reactions here!'
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show.
It seems as if the situations are going to get tougher for Dhara and there’s going to be an emotional roller coaster ride.
The show is beloved by the audiences and often seen high in the TRP charts. Fans of the show bombard the actors with love and affection and make edits, fan pages, and more.
The show has been able to tap into a separate niche of a show, where family bonds and dynamics, have brought them a loyal audience.
Shiva and Raavi have one of the most beloved couples on the show, and since the two are dating in real life, there real life fan based is even more popular.
On the show, though Shiva and Raavi had been going through a rough patch since Shiva lost his memory, since then Raavi had tried everything to bring his memory back, things had gotten so worse that, Shiva was going to marry Aarushi, but around the fourth phera, his memory came back suddenly, and he and Raavi reunited.
This moment had been a long time coming and fans of ShiVi and K-dice are extremely happy and filled with Joy, they took to twitter to share their reactions and they are priceless. Check them out here:
Finally he got his memory back, Raavi's teary eyes— AliceMy (Unconditional love for you) (@JatinKu63729062) June 17, 2023
I hope we get emotional scenes of #Shivi tomorrow
Because now it's high time, raavi suffered lot for her love. Now she deserve her khusiyaan#Alicekaushik #raavipandya @kanwardhillon_ #kdice @StarPlus @Sphere_origins pic.twitter.com/BODNTPBvJj
Finally shiva ki memory wapas aa gayi— Emmi ( fan account ) (@emmicreationx) June 17, 2023
Jab bandh jaye kisi se
Rooh ka bandhan
To izhar e ishq ko alfazo
Ki zarurat nhi rehti
Aankhe baya kar deti hai
Soul of the show for a reason beyond best@kanwardhillon_ #KanwarDhillon #AliceKaushik #shivi @StarPlus #PandyaStore pic.twitter.com/38ffWLlP1u
This hug#ShiVi #KDice #KanwarDhillon #AliceKaushik pic.twitter.com/HQlNqCITN4— Shivani (Fan Account) (@KdiceShivi) June 17, 2023
It was always Manchala teri ore for them...— (@Kdiceinourheart) June 17, 2023
The fourth phera and the moment he regains all those beautiful memories of his life , the most awaited reunion.
Destiny again has been proved them as end game for life @kanwardhillon_ #Kanwardhillon #AliceKaushik #Kdice #Shivi pic.twitter.com/YGTZhGnDAz
Meanwhile on the show, we saw that Raavi cannot allow Shiva to marry Aarushi at any cost and hopes that he regains his memory soon.
Raavi will now take a drastic step to put a halt on Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding.
Luckily, just before putting sindoor in Aarushi’s hairline, Shiva will regain his memory.
