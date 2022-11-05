Wow! Fans have crowned this trio of Anupama as the best villains of the Tv industry

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days the audience are glued to the show as the track is focussing on Anuj and Anupama’s wedding.

The audience love watching the love story of Anuj and Anupama and are mesmerised with the chemistry the two share.

The show has many fan clubs and the fans keep making special posts for the show and the actors.

We came across a post where the fans have crowned three actors of the show as the best villain of the Tv industry.

They have said that Sudhanshu Pandey ( Vanraj), Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty ( Kavya) and Tasneem Sheikh ( Rakhi) are the best villains of the television industry.

There is no doubt that all the characters are villainous and they create a lot of problems in the protagonist's life on the show.

ALSO READ : Check out the BTS pictures of the upcoming track of Anupama

Vanraj as a character tops the list as his character is so egoistic and he is hated by the audience as he is very self centred.

Kavya previously was very evil but now she has calmed down and a positive side is coming out.

Whereas Rakhi is always the bad one in the show as she keeps creating problems for the Shah family.

There is no doubt that all three actors are exceptionally good in their acting chops and no wonder they have got so much positive response for their performances though their character is not negative.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Anupama: Aww! Check out the special bond between Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Alpana Buch aka Baa in this BTS video from the sets