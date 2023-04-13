WOW! Fans of Katha Ankahee applaud Viaan for not forcing Katha to accept his proposal! Check out the best Twitter reactions here!

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the arc the story is moving towards.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 20:54
WOW! Fans of Katha Ankahee applaud Viaan for not forcing Katha to accept his proposal! Check out the best Twitter reactions here

MUMBAI:Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa etc. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers.

ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee: Wow! Katha feels touched by Viaan's confession; gets a makeover done

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the arc the story is moving towards. 

Recently, Viaan expresses his feelings to Katha and when she rejects him, he takes it very sportingly and tells her that his love does not come with conditions. 

Fans and viewers are very completely surprised to see a reaction, which is so fresh and a perspective that people have not seen heroes do before. They are also applauding Adnan Khan for pulling off the scene so effortlessly. And they took to Twitter to share their reactions, you can check out some of the best reactions here:

Viaan... Viaan...
He is just Happy in Love.
He doesn't want anything from her.
Just loving her makes him happy..
No expectations.. nothing..
Can you find anything Purer than this?
My Heart is about to Burst.pic.twitter.com/Mm6jhFJ0zs#KathaAnkahee

— (@RasmalaizMegh) April 13, 2023

 

Never have I seen a male lead just be so happy to love someone & confess it. So content. Unrequited love at its best. Everyone always wants the girl to admit that they are in love too & throws a tantrum when not reciprocated. Viaan.
•Mera Pyaar Pura Hain•#KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/fs1FFm1mdN

— (@RasmalaizMegh) April 13, 2023

 

“Kyunki mere control mein Kuch hai hi nahi … Kuch kar hi nahi sakta … main bass khush hoon”

That’s Viaan Raghuvanshi reading from my diary notes all my life

Love has achieved the IMPOSSIBLE- He is still alone but HAPPY #KathaAnkahee

pic.twitter.com/7yMVyRdsqN

— Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) April 13, 2023

 

Anyone can write a character with a dark past who commits a vicious sin, but it takes ‘great’ writing to develop the character’s arc so consistently that his/her transformation to the good blends seamless with the story. ++#KathaAnkahee

pic.twitter.com/CW1y5RrV2S

— Gowri (@Gowri_tweets) April 13, 2023

 

Viaan is such a happy and content kid in love reminds of that dialogue from edkv2 "Mai tumse pyaar karta hu yeh meri problem hai"
Unrequited love at its best #KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/Takz6hq4lQ

— Gol_Gappa | Shreya bubu's day (@Ridzupie) April 13, 2023

 

The recent promos have made the fans believe that eventually Katha and Viaan will end up together but to see that he trusts her and is able to express his feelings has made them very happy.

What did you think about the recent promo?

Tell us in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee: Funny! Ehsan pulls Viaan's leg as he notices him getting nervous


 

Adnan Khan Katha Anakhee Aditi Dev Sharma 1001 Nights Turkish show Sphere Origins Priyamvada Singh Sheen Das Jasveen Kaur Viaan Katha Ehsaan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 20:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! "The more I come to know about his culture I learn more about mine" Radhika Apte on cultural differences with her husband Benedict
MUMBAI:Actress Radhika Apte has been winnin the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is...
StarPlus Announces A New Show Titled TITLI, The Tale Of TITLI To Be A Romantic Love Story?
MUMBAI : StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and a never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: New Challenges! Radhika finally arrives in Mumbai
MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
WOW! Fans of Katha Ankahee applaud Viaan for not forcing Katha to accept his proposal! Check out the best Twitter reactions here!
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The...
Pranali Rathod’s Gangaur festival performance leaves her fans asking for more!
MUMBAI : While we are totally loving the festive atmosphere in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi(...
Aww! Vineeta Singh shared candid photos as she goes on a date with her better half
MUMBAI:Shark Tank India Season 2 is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.This season, the...
Recent Stories
 Palak Tiwari
Must Read! Palak Tiwari reveals about Salman Khan not allowing low necklines on sets
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adnan Khan
Must Read! Meet Katha Ankahee’s Adnan Khan’s family
Aditi Dev Sharma
Exclusive! Will Aditi Dev Sharma and Gashmeer Mahajani be seen In a project together? This is what the actress has to say about Gashmeer's revelation! Details Inside!
why we think so
MUST READ! Katha Ankahee has become a pathbreaking show; here's why we think so
Shocking! Check out the actresses who refused the role of Katha Singh from serial Katha Ankahee
Shocking! Check out the actresses who refused the role of Katha Singh from serial Katha Ankahee
What? The Role of Katha was almost played by a different actress? Check out the list of Actresses who almost played the role of
What? The Role of Katha was almost played by a different actress? Check out the list of Actresses who almost played the role of Katha in Katha Anakahee!
Must Read! Here are actors who were approached for the role of Haider in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, check it out
Must Read! Here are actors who were approached for the role of Haider in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, check it out