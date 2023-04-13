WOW! Fans of Katha Ankahee applaud Viaan for not forcing Katha to accept his proposal! Check out the best Twitter reactions here!

MUMBAI:Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa etc. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers.

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the arc the story is moving towards.

Recently, Viaan expresses his feelings to Katha and when she rejects him, he takes it very sportingly and tells her that his love does not come with conditions.

Fans and viewers are very completely surprised to see a reaction, which is so fresh and a perspective that people have not seen heroes do before. They are also applauding Adnan Khan for pulling off the scene so effortlessly. And they took to Twitter to share their reactions, you can check out some of the best reactions here:

Viaan... Viaan...

He is just Happy in Love.

He doesn't want anything from her.

Just loving her makes him happy..

No expectations.. nothing..

Can you find anything Purer than this?

My Heart is about to Burst.pic.twitter.com/Mm6jhFJ0zs#KathaAnkahee

— (@RasmalaizMegh) April 13, 2023

Never have I seen a male lead just be so happy to love someone & confess it. So content. Unrequited love at its best. Everyone always wants the girl to admit that they are in love too & throws a tantrum when not reciprocated. Viaan.

•Mera Pyaar Pura Hain•#KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/fs1FFm1mdN

— (@RasmalaizMegh) April 13, 2023

“Kyunki mere control mein Kuch hai hi nahi … Kuch kar hi nahi sakta … main bass khush hoon”



That’s Viaan Raghuvanshi reading from my diary notes all my life



Love has achieved the IMPOSSIBLE- He is still alone but HAPPY #KathaAnkahee



pic.twitter.com/7yMVyRdsqN

— Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) April 13, 2023

Anyone can write a character with a dark past who commits a vicious sin, but it takes ‘great’ writing to develop the character’s arc so consistently that his/her transformation to the good blends seamless with the story. ++#KathaAnkahee



pic.twitter.com/CW1y5RrV2S

— Gowri (@Gowri_tweets) April 13, 2023

Viaan is such a happy and content kid in love reminds of that dialogue from edkv2 "Mai tumse pyaar karta hu yeh meri problem hai"

Unrequited love at its best #KathaAnkahee pic.twitter.com/Takz6hq4lQ

— Gol_Gappa | Shreya bubu's day (@Ridzupie) April 13, 2023

The recent promos have made the fans believe that eventually Katha and Viaan will end up together but to see that he trusts her and is able to express his feelings has made them very happy.

What did you think about the recent promo?

Tell us in the comments below!

