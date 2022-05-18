Wow! Fans question if this scene from Imlie was copied from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television the show has a massive fan following and the fans do shower a lot of love and support on the show and the actor.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:21
imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum either she leaves her job or stays with Aryan but Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show Imlie would get pregnant and that’s when Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report and will say that he can’t become a father and that’s where their relationship would come to an end.

The show has been loved by the audience and there are various fan clubs that have been dedicated to the show and the actors and the fans bestow a lot of love and care on them.

Now we came across a fan made video where one can see how the fans have compared Aryan and Imlie’s scene to the climax of the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

(ALSO READ : Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

The video shows the scene where Aryan stops Imlie from going and stopping Aditya’s wedding and the scene is merged with the scene from DDLJ where Amrish Puri tries and stops Simran from going to Raj.

Well, the video is apt and will leave you in splits, but there is no doubt that one can see the hard work behind the fans on how they give so much love and support for the show and the actors.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read ; JEALOUSY! Imlie: Imlie stopped by Aryan to take a step towards Aditya

Imlie Star Plus Gul Khan Four Lions Sumbul Gashmeer Hotstar Fahmaan Khan Love Story Television News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Deepali Pansare opens up about her character in Colors' Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, says the viewers will see a special bond between her and Kunal Jaisingh
MUMBAI : Deepali Pansare is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens. The actress has been a part of...
TREND ALERT! Anupamaa flaunts the sindoor and introduces herself as Anupama Anuj Kapadia
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis...
Wow! Fans question if this scene from Imlie was copied from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Shocking! Trans actress Sherin Selin Mathew found dead; details inside
MUMBAI: Sherin Selin Mathew, who worked in the entertainment industry, is no more.According to reports, police said...
'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Radha convinces Gungun to participate in the fancy dress competition 
MUMBAI: In the Wednesday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Mohan is angry with...
EXCLUSIVE! It's Karanvir Sharma Vs Karan V Grover to play the lead in Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
Recent Stories
Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself
Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself
Latest Video