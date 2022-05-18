Wow! Fans question if this scene from Imlie was inspired by Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television. The show has a massive fan following, and fans do shower a lot of love and support on the show and the actors.
imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship. She gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show, Imlie is pregnant. Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and change Aryan’s report to say that he can’t become a father. Thus, their relationship would come to an end.

Imlie has been loved by the audience. There are various fan clubs dedicated to it. Fans do shower a lot of love and support on the show and the actors.

Now, we came across a fan-made video where fans have compared a scene of Aryan and Imlie to the climax of the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

(ALSO READ : Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

The video shows the scene where Aryan stops Imlie from going to stop Aditya’s wedding. It is merged with the scene from DDLJ, where Amrish Puri tries and stops Simran from going to Raj.

Well, the video is interesting, and there is no doubt that one can see the hard work put in by fans to show love and support for the show and the actors.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

( Also Read ; JEALOUSY! Imlie: Imlie stopped by Aryan to take a step towards Aditya

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:21

