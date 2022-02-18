Wow! Fans take Anupamaa in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara way!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues overall.

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia has shared a meme that shows how much fans are loyal to the show Anupamaa. He also tagged all the co-stares from the show. Take a look at this funny meme right away.

Fans are super excited to see what's next after the confession of MaAn and what is going to be their future in the upcoming track.

In the upcoming episode, Kinjal will be frustrated as Toshu doesn’t turn up for their Valentine's Day celebration, he tells her that he couldn’t come as he was in a meeting as Malvika is not interested in the business and thus he and Vanraj have to handle everything. But she is very furious at him and tells him that he is so busy in work that she doesn’t know where their marriage is going to lead, she tells him that in his business life she is nowhere, and to maintain this marriage only she is making an effort and he is doing nothing and to save a marriage both the partners have to take effort and from his side, there is zero effort.

