Wow! Is Fateh going to MARRY Just like Jasmine's Atrangi Shaadi, Check out the BTS!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Also read: Romantic! Udaariyaan: Seems like FATEJO are in love with each other, Here is the testimony!

Priyanka Choudhary plays the character of Tejo Kaur Sandhu and Ankit Gupta plays the character of Fateh Singh Virk. Fans are crazy about their on-screen chemistry. Moreover, they have also kept a ship name, Fatejo. On that note, Priyanka and Tejo came up with Fatejo official YouTube channel. Recently, they have shared some epic behind-the-scene glimpses that cover all the events that occurred in Atrangi Shaadi.

Check out the video:

Also read: What! Fateh to propose to Tejo in Udariyaan?

In the upcoming episode, Jasmine and Fateh end up in a major brawl and she vows to steal everything from him and the family for ruining her life. On the other hand, Angad reveals to Tejo that he has found a way to stop Jasmine from doing any further damage to the Virks. Tejo decides to enter Virk House to challenge Jasmine.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com