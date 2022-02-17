Wow! Gauhar Khan opens up about working with Mithun Chakraborty on the upcoming project

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan, who is well known for her acting chops and performance in Bigg Boss 7, is all set to impress everyone once more. The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming psychological thriller web series, Bestseller. And here’s what she has to say about her co-star Mithun Chakraborty.

While sharing her experience, she shedded some light on her special moments with Mithun da. On being asked about her experience on sharing the screen with Mithun Chakraborty in Bestseller, Gauahar Khan said, “It was lovely. Mithun da is amazing, he’s a very friendly person. He doesn’t give you the vibe of ‘Mai itna bada star hu aur tum (bus) ache ho’ (I’m such a big star, and you are good). He’s always praising others, always complimenting us, he’s always encouraging us. Humesha Mazak karte rehe hai (He keeps fooling around).” She continued, “So I have learnt a lot from him on sets. He’s a legend and I absolutely love him, I have so much respect for him.”

When asked if Mithun Chakraborty gave her any special advice, the Bestseller actress said, “I’ve had many special moments with him actually. He keeps complimenting me and I feel very flattered, I feel very happy about that.” Recalling a compliment the veteran actor used to tell her, the actress said, “He keeps telling, ‘Gauahar ko 2nd Sunday pe banaya upar wale ne, bahot fursat se banaya,’(God made Gauahar with lots on love on the second Sunday) so I used I blush a lot. He’s so kind to at that.”

