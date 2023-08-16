Wow! Gaurav Khanna and Mohit Malik go way back, former goes down the memory lane, read more

MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been part of many successful shows.

Currently, he is seen essaying the role of Anuj in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa. This serial gained him a lot of popularity and he currently has a crazy fan following.

He has made a place in people’s hearts with his performance as Anuj and considers him as one of the most talented actors on television.

Almost every day, the actor has been trending online for his performance, where fans appreciate him for the way he emotes his emotions. They feel Anuj's pain through him and consider him as a deserving actor to get all the love and appreciation.

Meanwhile, Star Plus's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a coming together of two cultures: Marathi and Punjabi. This is not just restricted to the screen though as Mohit Malik essays the role of a Punjabi in the show, and in real life, he is a Punjabi Munda.

In a recent event related to the upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Gaurav Khanna and Mohit Malik were seen sharing a stage together, where the former revealed how he and Mohit Malik go way back.

Gaurav revealed that Mohit was the first 'actor friend' he made in Mumbai, while he was pursuing MBA. This was before Gaurav decided to venture into the acting world.

He shared how Mohit and he used to go to theatres to watch films together, and how Mohit used to enact the scenes from the films for Gaurav to record them.

He fondly describes the way Mohit would passionately change his outlook and body language to enact the scenes and mimic the characters exactly as they are.

Gaurav and Mohit's friendship indeed set major goals and their fondness for each other was very much evident in the event.

