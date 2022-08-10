Wow! Gaurav Khanna gifts his wife Akanksha Chamola a luxury car

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 16:19
MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna is one of the most popular faces on Television. He has been in the industry for more than a decade and has been part of many successful shows. He got immense recognition with his role of Anuj in the Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. His fan following has doubled since. 

Gaurav is married to actress Akansha Chamola since November 2016. The Anupamaa actor has now gifted his wife an SUV car. The Swaragini actress shared her excitement on her social media page and thanked her husband for the car. 

Talking about why he chose the particular car, Gaurav told a news portal, “My wife loves to drive, so I wanted to get a car which has good driving dynamics. I did my research about the ideal options. She didn’t want a big car because the roads and parking are a hassle in Mumbai. She wanted a mid-size SUV scenario. That’s why I went for this car.”

Gaurav further added, “She didn’t know that I will get it so soon. The moment was lovely and she loved it. She loved the color and the car, as it was also the top model.” He further explained, “I am a car enthusiast. I love cars, but not necessarily luxury as I am a value-for-money guy. The car that the value for which one pays should be utilised.”

Gaurav concluded, “I’m a very practical guy. I don’t like wasting hard-earned money because cars are a depreciating asset at the end of the day -- one shouldn’t forget that. Whatever you’re paying, you should get the value out of it and then only you should switch. So I buy cars probably after every four to five years.”

Credit-Hindustan Times 
 

