Wow: Gaurav Khanna looks dapper in his post-leap look in Anupamaa; says ‘new chapter, new beginnings’

Gaurav Khanna is one of the most loved celebrities on television today. The actor plays the lead role in Star Plus' most popular show Anupamaa.

As we all know, Anupamaa has taken a leap and Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa had a massive showdown post which they decided to part ways. Anupamaa will now be seen living individually and will manage her own life while Anuj will be also live alone. The Shah family will look into their problems themselves.

This leap will also bring in more characters and we exclusively reported that while Sachin Tyagi will be seen opposite Anupamaa, there will be a love interest shown in Anuj’s life as well. For the same, Sukirti Kandpal, Ayesha Singh or Sana Makbul might be considered.

While it will definitely be interesting to see who will bag the role and how the drama will proceed, Gaurav Khanna took to social media to share a glimpse of his post-leap look. He is seen looking dapper on the bike and he mentioned new beginnings and a new chapter on the show too.

We already mentioned that the show will now present Anupamaa’s life going the Bollywood movie English Vinglish way. The movie starred the Late actress Sridevi. It will be interesting to see how destiny brings Anupamaa and Anuj together and how Choti Anu and the Shah family’s life unfolds.

