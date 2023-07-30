Wow! Get know more about the most loved Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant, Dino James

Dino James became popular via YouTube. He is a fan of Eminem, Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dog and co. He is a part of Def Jam that has artistes like Kanye West, Snoop Dog and Jay Z.
DINO JAMES

MUMBAI: Dino James is winning hearts on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The rapper is enjoying the show, and wants to be back every year. Dino James is known for his rap which has strong lyrics. In his life, he battled failure for the longest time. He is also on MTV Hustle.

Dino James had his first hit with Loser. His songs have resonated with India's middle class. His writing is his forte.

In his interview with Rolling Stone India, he said his definition of success was to provide well for himself, and his family. He said that freedom mattered a lot. Dino James has no plans to marry.

It is said that he battled with alcohol addiction for some time. Finally, in 2015 he got rid of the habit. He is deep into fitness.

Dino James was unsure about doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He felt he was not suited for reality shows. But now he wants to do the show year after year.

We can see that Dino James is a simply guy at heart. His bond with the other contestants has been very good. Fans are liking his personality.

Dino James is born in the town of Ghoradongri in Madhya Pradesh. His parents Rani and Jimmy are from Kerala. His dad is an electrician.

It seems he worked in Mumbai for eight years but did not see success. He did some ad films with Pradeep Sarkar. People told Dino that he was a better writer than actor.

Fans of Rohit Shetty's show are loving Dino James. He proved he is as fearless as they come. He was superb in the water stunt.

