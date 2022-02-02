WOW! GHKKPM Aishwarya Sharma is all set for her sister-in-law Shikha Bhatt's marriage, shares lovely glimpses from the pre-wedding functions

MUMBAI: Just a few months ago, television popular couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma walked down the aisle in a grand ceremony in the latter's hometown.

The couple then hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai's posh hotel that was attended by the entire star cast of their current show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The reception also saw legendary actress Rekha who graced the occasion and made it a memorable one for the newlyweds.

Well, several pictures and videos of Neil and Aishwarya's wedding functions were flooded on social media and fans couldn't get enough of it.

We have often seen Neil and Aishwarya posting pictures with their respective families.

And now, the couple has another reason to celebrate as Neil's sister Shikha Bhatt has got married.

Aishwarya had earlier taken to her Instagram to share the couple's happy pictures and congratulated them.

However, now, Shikha's wedding festivities have kickstarted and her sweet sister-in-law Aishwarya has yet again given us some glimpses.

Aishwarya will be a part of this family wedding as Neil Bhatt's wife and indeed weddings in the family after marriage is quite fun and delightful occasions to be a part of.

The actress is leaving no stone unturned to make her sister-in-law Shikha feel special.

In fact, Aishwarya herself is enjoying all the wedding functions and is also engaged in all the preparations.

The actress has now shared a few glimpses from the wedding festivities.

Take a look:

Well, Neil seems to be busy shooting for the show and is not able to be there but we are sure that Neil will soon join the festivities of his loving sister.

We can't wait to see the beautiful bride Shikha and his amazing bhai and bhabhi all decked up for the special day.

