Wow! GHKKPM cast grooves on Pushpa's SAMI song but here's a twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts.

South Indian movie Pushpa has taken the internet by storm with its peppy music and unconventional storyline. Moreover, we have seen many television actors performing iconic dialogue and grooving on the song. Likewise, we see that the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast has taken up the challenge and is slaying the dance moves.

In the video, we see Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani Chavan, Mitali Nag aka Devyani Deshpande, Yash Pandit aka Dr. Pulkit Deshpande, Mridul Kumar aka Omkar Chavan dancing together.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Sada is not ready to understand and still thinks that Virat has betrayed him and also took away Shruti and his baby Sahas. He will get more furious and thrash Virat in front of Sai.

Sai will be in tears seeing Virat getting brutally beaten by Sada.

Virat will further tell Sada about what happened after he took Shruti to the city after his death.

Sada will trick Virat and Sai which will further land them in trouble.

Sai will run towards Virat but he will immediately notice that she was about to step on the bomb. He will stop Sai and ask her to stand where she is. Sai's life is in danger.

Will Virat be able to save Sai? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

