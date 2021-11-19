WOW! GHKKPM fame Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani kaku unleashes her inner Marathi Mulgi, co-star Aishwarya Sharma aka Paakhi joins her

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is currently working wonders on the small screens.

The show has managed to impress the viewers with its interesting storyline.

We have seen how Paakhi is constantly becoming a hurdle in Sai and Virat's relationship.

However, things are not working in Paakhi's favour as Virat and Sai have learnt how to deal with all the negativity around them.

Meanwhile, Bhavani kaku has become quite strict when it comes to obeying the rules and regulations in the Chavan house.

While the show witnesses constant drama, the star cast makes sure to enjoy every bit when they are not shooting.

ALSO READ: SURPRISING! GHKKPM fame Ayesha Singh aka Sai looks UNRECOGNISABLE in her glamorous THROWBACK avatar

We came across a video where we can see how Kishori Shahane is in a completely different mood unlike her on-screen character, Bhavani.

She is seen shaking legs on a famous Marathi song and guess who joins her for this.

Well, it is none other than Aishwarya Sharma.

Paakhi is Bhavani's favourite in the show and the duo maintain the same rapport on-screen as well.

Take a look:

We are sure that such visuals are quite rare to witness.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Surprising! Virat meets an ANTI-SOCIAL who turns out to be his old FRIEND