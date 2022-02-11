WOW! GHKKPM You won't believe who is Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Major Samrat's Fan girl

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma who plays the character of Virat and Sai in the show a few months back they both walked down the aisle in a grand ceremony in Mumbai's posh hotel that was attended by the entire star cast and Bollywood actress Rekha was also one of the guest.

Yogendra Vikram Singh who plays the role of Major Samrat's is garnered a lot of popularity for his role in the show. His acting skills are at top notch leading him to gain massive fan following. Likewise, he has shared a glimpse of his fan moment. Take a look at this adorable moment.

Check out the video:

Yogendra is very much grateful to experience a day like this in his life. Also, he gives credit to the entire cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and Star plus.

Fans are loving his performance and are very much hoping that things get better for the characters of the show. Also, they just cherish their off camera bond and funny moments shared by the cast.

