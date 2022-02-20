WOW! GHKKPM's Major Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh gives a piece of advice to this person

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Yogendra Vikram Singh who plays the character of Major Samrat has shared a reel on Instagram giving advice to co-star Mridul Kumar aka Omkar Chavan which is very hilarious and unmissable.

Fans can’t stop laughing and are very much looking forward to what's going to happen next in the upcoming track. Also, they love their off-camera bond with each other.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we see that Virat asks Sai to stay in her place and tells them that he will come towards her. She denies his statement and assures him that she will be fine. She insists to come towards him on her own and asks him how a landmine looks like? Virat scolds Sai and is determined to save her. Meanwhile, Sadanand gets irked by their conversation and takes a stone-throwing it towards the landmine near Sai. Virat and Shruti warn him to stop, but the stone makes the landmine blast. Virat gets shocked and shouts for Sai’s name.

