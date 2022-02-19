WOW! GHKKPM's Samrakhi's banter will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts.

Aishwarya Sharma who plays the role of Pakhi and Yogendra Vikram Singh who plays the character of Major Samrat has shared a reel on Instagram. The duo is doing a trending reel that is so relatable to any on who is in a relationship.

Check out the video:

Currently, there is a lot of things going on in the show from Sai and Virat getting separated to Pakhi being pregnant. In between all the chaos fans enjoy such fun-filled moments. Moreover, they are super crazy about the duo and have also kept a ship name as Samrahki.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Sada is not ready to understand and still thinks that Virat has betrayed him and also took away Shruti and his baby Sahas. He will get more furious and thrash Virat in front of Sai.

Sai will be in tears seeing Virat getting brutally beaten by Sada.

Virat will further tell Sada about what happened after he took Shruti to the city after his death.

Sada will trick Virat and Sai which will further land them in trouble.

Sai will run towards Virat but he will immediately notice that she was about to step on the bomb. He will stop Sai and ask her to stand where she is. Sai's life is in danger.

Will Virat be able to save Sai? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

