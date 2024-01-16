Wow: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Shakti Arora teams up with Aparna Dixit for a music video!

MUMBAI: Shakti Arora has made quite a name for himself in the industry. The actor has been seen in a plethora of shows and is currently a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which is one of the top rated shows. He shares screen space with Bhavika Sharma in the leading role.

Usually when actors get some time off from shooting, they look at other projects which they can possibly take up and looks like Shakti has something interesting in his kitty. According to his social media account, he has shared some interesting BTS videos of shooting in Chandigarh and that it is very cold over there. He is shooting with Aparna Dixit for a new project under the banner of Red Eye Music Entertainment.

(Also Read: High Drama! Ishaan and Reeva’s marriage ceremony kick-starts; Ishaan to cancel the wedding because of Savi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Shakti took to his social media handle to share the same and Aparna too shared it on her social media handle. The project will also witness Agam Dixit in an important role. Aparna is currently seen in Karmadhikari Shanidev on Shemaroo TV while Agam is known for his stint in Honey Trap Squad on Alt Balaji and Sirf Tum on Voot.

Take a look at the BTS moments from the show.

How excited are you to watch this new pairing? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television shows, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

(Also Read: Aparna Dixit on playing the title role in Drishti!

Stay tuned to this TellyChakkar for updates on your favourite celebrities, exclusive scoops and latest information from the world of entertainment.