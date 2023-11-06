WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Harshad Arora's throwback audition video is too amazing to be missed

Harshad has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and has had several hit shows to his credit.
Harshad Arora

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news these days. 

First, the show grabbed major attention as Aishwarya Sharma marked her exit. 

Later came the news about the makers planning a huge leap in the show.

While this left the viewers excited, it also came as a huge shocker that the show's lead trio Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora will be making an exit. 

Makers are planning to bring a huge leap where a new storyline and characters will take the lead. 

This is the reason Harshad, Ayesha and Neil won't be a part of the show.

The handsome hunk, who entered the show a few months ago managed to win everyone's heart with his fine performance. 

Dr. Satya's character became an instant hit among the fans. 

Harshad's chemistry with Ayesha in the show became a huge hit among the viewers.

Well, Harshad has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and has had several hit shows to his credit. 

The actor is often praised for his amazing performances in his shows. 

Well, we have now come across a throwback video where Harshad is barely recognisable. 

However, his talent and confidence are unmatchable. 

Take a look:


This video proves that Harshad was always born to be an actor. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments 

