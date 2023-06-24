WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans go into a frenzy over the new promo; share excitement to see Savi's story! Check out the best reaction!

MUMBAI:With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Sumit Singh, and Abhishek Kumar have been roped in for the show to play the leads.

The promo for the generation leap has finally been released and the iconic Rekha Ji introduces the cast

Bhavika Sharma will be seen playing the role of Savi Virat Chavan.

Fans of the show are really excited that the promo has finally been released. They get to see the first look into the generation leap, and the new characters, the fans have been really happy and took to Twitter to express their reactions, and we have compiled just a sneak peek right here:

Could You Beileve That These are the Next Generation of Ghkkpm ?? don't know about the storyline , but the cast is so beautiful #ShaktiArora #BhavikaSharma #SumitSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ozoFsWQfLw — кяιѕнηα (@Analyst_Krishna) June 18, 2023

The First Look Of Ghkkpm Generation 2 is here and am already EXCITED



Cast looks Promising, let's wait for the promo now !!! #ShaktiArora #BhavikaSharma #SumitSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/aYUG1zVUiK — кяιѕнηα (@Analyst_Krishna) June 23, 2023

The new episodes after the generation leap will start airing on Wednesday, the 28th of July.

The promo didn’t give us a glimpse at Abhishek Kumar who is reported to be playing the role of, Vinayak on the show.

But the promo especially combined with the beauty of Rekha Ji is definitely overwhelming in the best possible way.

While fans will miss, Neil, Ayesha, and the rest of the cast, they might be excited to see, what the new cast brings to the show.

