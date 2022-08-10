Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh looks gorgeous in her no-makeup look, fans react

MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016), and the film Adrishya (2017).She came into the limelight after essaying the role of Sai Joshi, in the Star plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin'. She is loved for her character and performance. She has a huge fan following and the audience love her.

The show is currently one of the top five with the highest rating. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.

Ayesha Singh has a huge fan following and she often takes to her social media page to update her fans about her latest photoshoots and other tid-bits about her life.

Recently, Ayesha shared some interesting pictures of herself on her Instagram page where in some she is seen without makeup and some she has posted from on set of her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ayesha captioned the pictures, “Dump 10 . A couple of solos that were never clicked for posting hehehe a couple of in the moment pictures with Sandy bhai Kishori mam and Aru ..and again a couple of random solos…”

Fans are in awe of her pictures. They praised her no-makeup look as well as the goofy pictures she has shared. One fan wrote, “Please post one with Harshad too.” another one wrote, “I love that you aren't pretentious and haven't fallen for the "celeb culture" yet. Yes we love posed photos but seeing this unadulterated version of you is much better...This among many others is the reason why fans find you relatable. Love you” One fan commented, “Dii gorgeous , aap kitne cute ho yr mujhe aapse milne ka bahut man krta hai aapko dekhkr hi lgta h ki aap dil ki v bahut soft hongi. Love you so much.”

