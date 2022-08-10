Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh looks gorgeous in her no-makeup look, fans react

Ayesha Singh has a huge fan following and she often takes to her social media page to update her fans about her latest photoshoots and other tid-bits about her life.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 14:59
Ayesha Singh looks gorgeous in her no-makeup look

MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016), and the film Adrishya (2017).She came into the limelight after essaying the role of Sai Joshi, in the Star plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin'. She is loved for her character and performance. She has a huge fan following and the audience love her.

The show is currently one of the top five with the highest rating. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisation hits, Virat apologises to Pakhi

Ayesha Singh has a huge fan following and she often takes to her social media page to update her fans about her latest photoshoots and other tid-bits about her life.

Recently, Ayesha shared some interesting pictures of herself on her Instagram page where in some she is seen without makeup and some she has posted from on set of her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ayesha captioned the pictures, “Dump 10 . A couple of solos that were never clicked for posting hehehe a couple of in the moment pictures with Sandy bhai Kishori mam and Aru ..and again a couple of random solos…”

Fans are in awe of her pictures. They praised her no-makeup look as well as the goofy pictures she has shared. One fan wrote, “Please post one with Harshad too.” another one wrote, “I love that you aren't pretentious and haven't fallen for the "celeb culture" yet. Yes we love posed photos but seeing this unadulterated version of you is much better...This among many others is the reason why fans find you relatable. Love you” One fan commented, “Dii gorgeous , aap kitne cute ho yr mujhe aapse milne ka bahut man krta hai aapko dekhkr hi lgta h ki aap dil ki v bahut soft hongi. Love you so much.”

Also Read-  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi tries to convince Virat to spend time with her

Which is your favorite photo out of these of Ayesha Singh?

Do tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma spoiler TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 14:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: High Drama! Damayanti sends Veer to drive Surilii out of Shivendra’s life
MUMBAI : Damayanti follows the family tradition of welcoming Shivendra back with grand celebrations even though she is...
Exclusive! Pradeep Kabra joins the cast of movie Mission Laila
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some beautiful projects are being made on OTT platforms in...
Exclusive! Ye Mard Bechara actor Veeraj Rao roped in for movie Mission Laila
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the Bollywood digital and...
Agnisakshi: Major Drama! Rohit tries to molest Jeevika, Satvik fights back
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma Starrer, Amazon Original Series Dahaad to premiere on May 12.
MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the upcoming launch of their crime...
OMG! Udaariyaan has a new IT couple and it’s not NehKam? Find out who!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Vardhan Puri
Vardhan Puri reveals how he manifested his next with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Television shows
MUST READ! Here are some television shows which took huge leaps and ended up gaining more popularity
Shiv Thakare
What! Shiv Thakare to be the highest paid contestant on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker may join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' as a contestant
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy shares cryptic post about betrayal, Smriti Irani asks 'Kya hua'
Erica Fernandes
Really! This is why Erica Fernandes left India to settle abroad
Radhik
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Radhika is extremely happy as she sees her desk and name plate at her new job