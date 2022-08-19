WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes a leap, Netizens go GAGA over Ayesha Singh aka Sai's performance, adore her camaraderie with Savi aka Aria Sakaria
Aria who plays the role of Savi is cuteness overload and it is purely a delight to see how she is beautifully gelling up with Ayesha.
MUMBAI :WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes a leap, Netizens go GAGA over Ayesha Singh aka Sai's performance, adore her camaraderie with Savi aka Aria Sakaria
Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular and watched shows on small screens.
The show which is successfully running for more than a year now has always topped the TRP charts.
The makers have introduced some very amazing twists and turn in the story leaving the viewers intrigued.
After a lot of drama, the sho has taken a leap of 5 years where Sai and Virat's life has completely changed. The leap has also brought separation for the duo.
The viewers will see Sai living a happy life with her daughter Savi while Virat is living his life with his son Vinayak.
Netizens have poured so many amazing reactions to this episode as they can't stop complimenting Sai and Savi's on-screen camaraderie.
ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! 'I was eagerly waiting for the track' Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar gets CANDID about her track, bonding with Neil and Ayesha and more
Take a look at the reactions:
Today episode goes to Ayesha Singh what a fabulous performance she did his emotions act like natural she showed such mother those guilt of loosing her child his emotions make me cry— Anchal Aka Ayesha Singh fan girl (@Sunita552979812) August 19, 2022
Ayesha your brilliant actor #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi pic.twitter.com/whiEqvLjxg
Cuteness overloaded!#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/DpXwi4VxXE— (@euphcriqlilac) August 19, 2022
#AyeshaSingh and her captions— Suvam (@fictionaccount_) August 19, 2022
Indeed, Savi will heal her mother's soul
Eager to see this mother-daughter duo and the Sai-Vinu reunion too #SaiJoshi #SaikiSavi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/Bmr2zSfFUO
Savi is junior Joshi no doubtshe looks like a Chinese doll— Shyreen|| Adios Amigos (@LiliesReliefShy) August 19, 2022
Fierce and courageous like mummy #SaiJoshi
Sai is looking so stunning and she reminded me of Abha when she reprimanded Savi nostalgic
Sai’s entry was full GC vibe#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/405pEdci5Z
The only good thing Vanku did post surrogacy track is that he kept this cutie's name as 'Savi'— Neenukettles (@neenukettles1) August 19, 2022
Rest everything he has destroyed with his super creativity #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/qMqqPLrQ1G
Savi with her Aai— Neenukettles (@neenukettles1) August 19, 2022
Sai was introduced climbing a tree for her baba's birthday.
Savi is introduced writing on trees for her baba.#AyeshSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/wfNzNxjPK1
Well, Aria who plays the role of Savi is cuteness overload and it is purely a delight to see how she is beautifully gelling up with Ayesha.
The upcoming episodes are going to be quite interesting.
What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.
ALSO READ:Tanvi Thakkar excited about love track in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'
Add new comment