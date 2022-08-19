WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes a leap, Netizens go GAGA over Ayesha Singh aka Sai's performance, adore her camaraderie with Savi aka Aria Sakaria

 

Aria who plays the role of Savi is cuteness overload and it is purely a delight to see how she is beautifully gelling up with Ayesha.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 15:46
WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes a leap, Netizens go GAGA over Ayesha Singh aka Sai's performance, adore her camaraderie

MUMBAI :WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes a leap, Netizens go GAGA over Ayesha Singh aka Sai's performance, adore her camaraderie with Savi aka Aria Sakaria

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular and watched shows on small screens.

The show which is successfully running for more than a year now has always topped the TRP charts.

The makers have introduced some very amazing twists and turn in the story leaving the viewers intrigued.

After a lot of drama, the sho has taken a leap of 5 years where Sai and Virat's life has completely changed. The leap has also brought separation for the duo.

The viewers will see Sai living a happy life with her daughter Savi while Virat is living his life with his son Vinayak.

Netizens have poured so many amazing reactions to this episode as they can't stop complimenting Sai and Savi's on-screen camaraderie.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! 'I was eagerly waiting for the track' Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar gets CANDID about her track, bonding with Neil and Ayesha and more


Take a look at the reactions:

Well, Aria who plays the role of Savi is cuteness overload and it is purely a delight to see how she is beautifully gelling up with Ayesha.

The upcoming episodes are going to be quite interesting.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:Tanvi Thakkar excited about love track in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Ayesha Singh Star Plus celeti bairagey Gul Khan Rajveer Singh Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Sachin Shroff Vihan Verma
Like
0
Love
3
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 15:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia tagged as the CUTEST Kanha Ji of small screens; netizens pour hearty comments
MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna who was already a renowned name in Indian television is currently ruling several hearts with his...
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The actor is...
Must Read! This Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress marries herself
MUMBAI: Kanishka Soni has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She is known for her performance in...
Audience Perspective: Makers should stop using Dhara's obsession with kids to proceed the storyline in Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Virat comes to the camp with Vinayak, Sai and Virat to meet
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Hotness Alert! Check out what the SEXY ladies of Bhagya Lakshmi are up to on the sets
MUMBAI:Zee Tv’s show Bhagya Lakshmi is ruling the TRP charts for quite some time now. The intriguing story has...
Recent Stories
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
Latest Video