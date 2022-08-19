MUMBAI :WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes a leap, Netizens go GAGA over Ayesha Singh aka Sai's performance, adore her camaraderie with Savi aka Aria Sakaria

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular and watched shows on small screens.

The show which is successfully running for more than a year now has always topped the TRP charts.

The makers have introduced some very amazing twists and turn in the story leaving the viewers intrigued.

After a lot of drama, the sho has taken a leap of 5 years where Sai and Virat's life has completely changed. The leap has also brought separation for the duo.

The viewers will see Sai living a happy life with her daughter Savi while Virat is living his life with his son Vinayak.

Netizens have poured so many amazing reactions to this episode as they can't stop complimenting Sai and Savi's on-screen camaraderie.

Take a look at the reactions:

Today episode goes to Ayesha Singh what a fabulous performance she did his emotions act like natural she showed such mother those guilt of loosing her child his emotions make me cry



Ayesha your brilliant actor #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi pic.twitter.com/whiEqvLjxg — Anchal Aka Ayesha Singh fan girl (@Sunita552979812) August 19, 2022

#AyeshaSingh and her captions

Indeed, Savi will heal her mother's soul

Eager to see this mother-daughter duo and the Sai-Vinu reunion too #SaiJoshi #SaikiSavi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/Bmr2zSfFUO — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) August 19, 2022

Savi is junior Joshi no doubtshe looks like a Chinese doll



Fierce and courageous like mummy #SaiJoshi



Sai is looking so stunning and she reminded me of Abha when she reprimanded Savi nostalgic



Sai’s entry was full GC vibe#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/405pEdci5Z — Shyreen|| Adios Amigos (@LiliesReliefShy) August 19, 2022

The only good thing Vanku did post surrogacy track is that he kept this cutie's name as 'Savi'

Rest everything he has destroyed with his super creativity #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/qMqqPLrQ1G — Neenukettles (@neenukettles1) August 19, 2022

Savi with her Aai



Sai was introduced climbing a tree for her baba's birthday.

Savi is introduced writing on trees for her baba.#AyeshSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/wfNzNxjPK1 — Neenukettles (@neenukettles1) August 19, 2022

Well, Aria who plays the role of Savi is cuteness overload and it is purely a delight to see how she is beautifully gelling up with Ayesha.

The upcoming episodes are going to be quite interesting.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

