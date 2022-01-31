WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai Joshi aka Ayesha Singh reminisces about her theatre days!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. It stars Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles.

Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai Joshi in the show has shared a video of her walking down the memory lane back to her therter days. In the video we see her in a classroom setup and she is instructing the students to act while other classmates are enjoying the play. Ayesha looks super happy and her hard work back then has surely paid off now. The actress is being hugely praised for her performance as Sai in the show.

Check out the video:

Previously, The diva is known for her acting chops in shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki. Apart from this, she has also worked in the film Adrishya in the year 2017. Even though Ayesha is quite caught up with hectic work schedules and her personal life, she still manages to take out some time for her fans. By posting slice of her life on social media.

Her fan following on social media is also increasing for her fashion experiments and she can slay any look fabulously. And fans just love her cute and adorable personality.

