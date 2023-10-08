WOW! Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein co-stars Vaishali Thakkar aka Surekha and Bhavika Sharma aka Savi starred in THIS show together

Not many are aware that Vaishali Thakkar who plays the role of Surekha Bhosle has worked with one of his co-stars of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
bhavika sharma

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved drama series on small screens. 

The show will complete 3 years on the small screens in the month of October. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently witnessed a generation leap and new characters were introduced. 

Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma are playing the lead roles. 

Well, apart from these three central characters, the makers have roped in many senior and experienced actors for the new family.

Shakti Arora aka Ishaan belongs to Bhosle family which has actors like Vaishali Thakkar, Aarya Bhatta, Nimai Bali, Aastha Sharma, Nandani Tiwari, Manasi Salvi, Minal Bal, Vijhay Badlaani and many others are seen. 

Well, many actors have known each other for several years and some have also worked together. 

Not many are aware that Vaishali Thakkar who plays the role of Surekha Bhosle has worked with one of his co-stars of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

It is none other than Bhavika who plays the role of Savi. 

We all know that Bhavika is well-known for her role Santosh Sharma in Sony SAB's cop-comedy Maddam Sir. 

Not many are aware that Vaishali had done an episodic of Maddam Sir long time back. 

Vaishali played the role of Head Constable Babita Sarkar, who trained both Karishma (Yukti Kapoor) and Haseena (Gulki Joshi) during their police academy days.

Well, coming back to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the viewers are yet to see the face-off of Savi and Surekha. 

Surekha has already started hating Savi as she is Isha's student and her entry in Ishaan's life is making things difficult for him. 

What will happen when Savi and Surekha will have a face-off? What do you think? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

