WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein fame Ayesha Singh aka Sai's AUDITION video is something to watch out for

MUMBAI : Ayesha Singh is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein where she is playing the lead role of Sai Joshi.

We all know that Ayesha's character Sai has become an instant hit among the viewers. Fans are loving her on-screen chemistry with co-star Neil Bhatt who is paired opposite her.

Well, Ayesha's popularity is rapidly increasing every passing day. The actress is being lauded for her fine acting chops and brilliant screen presence in the show.

Every actor goes through several auditions before getting finalised for any roles.

We came across an audition video of Ayesha and it is definitely not to be missed.

Ayesha is looking extremely confident as ever and her on-screen aura reminds us of the character Sai that she is playing in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The pretty diva is quite talented and this video proves that she was born to be a star.

Ayesha has previously worked in shows like Doli Armaano Ki, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost among others.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein also stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles.

The show is a remake of the Bengali show Kusum Dola.

