Wow! Glowing skin, perfect makeup and on-point fashion statement, check out the beauty secrets of THESE telly stars

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Kahanii Ghar Ghar Kii fame Shweta Kawaatra, television celebs have been conscious about their beauty and makeup

MUMBAI : Ditching the sarees and heavy makeup, renowned television actresses share their monsoon fashion and style secrets. From dresses to skirts, natural makeup is what makes their rainyday fashion statements. TV actresses share their go to secrets for glowing skin, perfect makeup and on-point fashion statement for monsoon.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, popularly known as small screen’s ‘Gopi Bahu’ likes to ditch the cakey make-up. “My monsoon makeup tip is to ditch the foundation and go straight in with concealer to keep your makeup light and breezy. Also when you are home, let your skin be free and enjoy the air.”

As far as hairstyle is concerned, Devoleena prefers going with a messy ponytail. “It is comfortable and easy to do and can be paired with almost every look. You can use a colourful bandana and some accessories to slay a messy look.”

For Shubhangi, when it comes to makeup, it suffers greatly during the monsoon, “I opt for waterproof options and try to keep the use of foundation and concealer on the face to a minimum. For the glow, I use foundation powder or compact or similar products, and my makeup lasts longer and gives me a matte finish on my face. In the monsoons, I prefer matte lipsticks that last longer.”

Shubhangi goes for organic when it comes to buying skincare products and she advises the same to others. Rather than adding a million steps to your hair care routine to keep it looking fabulous, she prefers to throw it into cute hairstyles to keep it looking chic and prevent damage.

“A ballerina bun or a simple ponytail is a comfortable and easy hairstyle that can be worn with almost any outfit. You can slay a hairdo with a colourful bandana and some accessories. Furthermore, a bandana can provide protection,” says Shubhangi.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ fame Tina Phillip has her own style statement and she spills the beans on her fashion mantra. Talking about skincare, she said: “What’s more is that, every day before and after work, I also have a set skin care regime that I religiously follow, where I use home-made face packs which are natural and don’t have any side effects on the skin.”

“I prefer using haldi, oats, honey, besan, amongst other things in the pack to avoid pimples and other skin-related issues during monsoon.”

Shweta Kawaatra, who took the spotlight with the show ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, is among those who prefer to be simple.

The actress says she is a no-make-up person and wants to keep her look natural as use of strong chemicals can harm the skin, especially during monsoon which already causes a lot of skin ailments.

“I prefer not to wear much make-up and keep my hair tied up in a bun as it’s so sticky during monsoons. I wash my face as soon as I wake up in the morning and then apply a non-oily moisturiser and sunscreen. I use sunscreen even if I’m in the house.”

Actress Shama Sikander, who made her acting debut with ‘Yeh Meri Life Hai’, shared that according to her, the best way to keep the skin glowing is by using less makeup and cleaning the face as many times as possible.

She said: “I keep the makeup light and minimal. I use as few products as possible. I feel we don’t really need many products. I clean my face properly with a makeup remover then wash it with plain water. Apply my deep hydrating moisturiser and in the daytime, I add sunscreen.”

Latest Video