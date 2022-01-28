WOW! Goofy moments of #Abhira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love

The show is going through some high voltage drama. As we have seen in the show. Things drastically change, and we see that Akshara and Abhimanyu confess their feelings to each other. And decides to elope to get married in the temple. It seems that things are getting better, and the couple has seen celebrating Makar Sankranti festival together.

Fans have literally celebrated and appreciated this golden moment in the show. Furthermore, they are rooting for #Abhira to get united and live their lives happily with each other. As we see that #Abhira is trying to convince their families to accept them as couple, fans too are eager to understand what will be their take on the same.

Previously, At the same time, Akshara decides that she will do everything that she can to fix things with her family. She had promised to call Abhimanyu and was about to dial his number, but Manish came there, and she accidentally dropped her phone.

Moreover, Akshu finally calls him and Abhimanyu hears her tensed voice and rushes to see her. This time, Spidermanyu decides to scale down the balcony and meets her in her room. He asks her what happened, and she reveals what happened after he left and how Manish refuses to talk to her.

