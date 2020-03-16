WOW! Guess who is the biggest kid on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Malhar turns out to be Jagtap's cousin brother who is also a Mane. Jagtap is not going to spare Sai this time.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 18:36
WOW! Guess who is the biggest kid on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai respectively. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heartbreaking! Samrat's tragic news to leave Pakhi shattered

In this video, we see that Tanvi, aka Shivani has exposed her co-star Vihan, aka Mohit, as he is acting like a kid on the show. No doubt he is a kid at heart. Take a look at the video to watch their funny banter. 

Check out the video 

 

 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Unaware of truth, Malhar’s cousin Jagtap to take revenge on Sai

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Dr. Thurat shifts the entire blame on Sai and unfortunately, Sai is blamed for the death of Malhar.

Now, Malhar turns out to be Jagtap's cousin brother who is also a Mane.

Jagtap is not going to spare Sai this time.

His goal now is to take revenge against Sai.

How will Virat and Sai tackle Jagtap?

It would be intriguing to see what happens next in the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 
 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Star Plus Shaika Films Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Sheetal Maulik Shikha Bhatt Vihan Verma Kishori Shahane TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 18:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
MUMBAI: Rajshri Productions is the name behing iconic movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Lovely! Rudraksh and Preesha’s shower romance brings out the love in them
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Anupamaa: Emotional! No Kanyadaan, but THIS ritual is the key highlight of Anupamaa’s wedding with Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Rudraksh and Preesha surprised to see each other in the washroom
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Preesha unaware of the snake, Ruhi knocks
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to work with Sargun Mehta again as a co-actor' Ajit aka Ajay Singh Chaudhary opens up on his favorite co-actors, favorites characters and more
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
Latest Video