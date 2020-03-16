WOW! Guess who is the biggest kid on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai respectively. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video, we see that Tanvi, aka Shivani has exposed her co-star Vihan, aka Mohit, as he is acting like a kid on the show. No doubt he is a kid at heart. Take a look at the video to watch their funny banter.

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Dr. Thurat shifts the entire blame on Sai and unfortunately, Sai is blamed for the death of Malhar.

Now, Malhar turns out to be Jagtap's cousin brother who is also a Mane.

Jagtap is not going to spare Sai this time.

His goal now is to take revenge against Sai.

How will Virat and Sai tackle Jagtap?

It would be intriguing to see what happens next in the show.

