WOW! Has Shrenu Parikh found her perfect wedding dress? Here's what the bride-to-be has to say; WATCH VIDEO

Shrenu Parikh who is all set to get married to beau Akshay Mhatre in December has kickstarted her wedding preparations. The actress shares a quick update about her wedding lehenga.
Shrenu

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre are television's most adored couple. 

The duo who met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki fell in love in no time and started to date. Ever since then and they are going strong.

The couple has now openly spoken about being in a relationship and after a courtship of a few years, Shrenu and Akshay are all set to get married in December this year in her hometown Vadodara. 

Well, there is barely any time left for the wedding and Shrenu seems to have kickstarted her wedding shopping. 

The actress is bombarded with questions about her wedding outfits by her fans. 

It seems Shrenu has started the hunt for the perfect wedding lehenga. 

The actress shared a quick update about the same via social media and asked fans to suggest her the perfect wedding attire. 

Shrenu seems to be confused as many brides-to-be are looking for a wedding dress. 

Take a look:

ALSO READ:“I am happy to reunite with Shrenu Parikh after almost a decade”, shares Aadesh Chaudhary as he joins the cast of Maitree

Shrenu Parikh Akshay Mhatre
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

