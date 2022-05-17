Wow! Have a look at the BTS pictures from the sets of Imlie where Aryan and Imlie will go on a date and wil consummate their marriage

Imlie and Aryan will go on a date and will have some romantic moments with each other and they would consummate their marriage and Imlie and Aryan will realise their love for each other
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 10:48
Aryan -imlie

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum either she leaves her job or stays with Aryan but Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show Imlie would get pregnant and that’s when Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report and will say that he can’t become a father and that’s where their relationship would come to an end.

(ALSO READ : Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

Now we came across the BTS pictures from the sets of the show where you can see how the set is decorated for Aryan and Imlie’s date and this would be the time the two will have some romantic moments and will consummate their marriage which will then lead to the pregnancy track.

The decoration looks so romantic and the place seems to be filled with love.

Well, the fans are excited to see the track as they love the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read ; JEALOUSY! Imlie: Imlie stopped by Aryan to take a step towards Aditya

Imlie Star Plus Gul Khan Four Lions Sumbul Gashmeer Hotstar Fahmaan Khan Love Story Television News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 10:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Romantic! Akriti kisses Anubhav on neck and rests her head on Anubhav’s shoulder
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Oo La La! Heli Daruwala resembles Madhuri Dixit in her sexy avatar; we can’t stop gushing over the actress!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
WOW! Meet choreographer Tushar Kalia's fiance Triveni Barman
MUMBAI: The year 2022 has brought a lot of good news for the fans as many celebs have announced their weddings. Ace...
STUNNING! Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna is stealing hearts with the first glimpse of his wedding attire in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis....
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the acting industry, the actor not...
Big update! Pallavi Dey’s family files FIR against her live-in partner Sagnik alleging murder and extortion
MUMBAI: Bengali actress Pallavi Dey, who was playing the female lead in TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly found...
Recent Stories
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Wow! This is how Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday with his lady love Katrina Kaif
Latest Video