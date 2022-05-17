Wow! Have a look at the BTS pictures from the sets of Imlie where Aryan and Imlie will go on a date and wil consummate their marriage

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum either she leaves her job or stays with Aryan but Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

As we have seen in the promo of the show Imlie would get pregnant and that’s when Madhav and Jyoti will play their trick and will change Aryan’s report and will say that he can’t become a father and that’s where their relationship would come to an end.

Now we came across the BTS pictures from the sets of the show where you can see how the set is decorated for Aryan and Imlie’s date and this would be the time the two will have some romantic moments and will consummate their marriage which will then lead to the pregnancy track.

The decoration looks so romantic and the place seems to be filled with love.

Well, the fans are excited to see the track as they love the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

