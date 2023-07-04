Wow! Have a look at the special bond between Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Ulka Gupta

Smart Jodi was one of the most loved reality shows on television and it had a very different concept. Now we came across a throwback video where one can see the bond between Sumbul, Sargun, and Ulka.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Ulka Gupta are very well-known and successful actresses of television and they have a massive fan following.

Sumbul was a part of Imlie put post Leap she has to leave the show and made her name in Bigg Boss 16 where her fan following jumped to another level.

Sargun Kaur Luthra is currently ruling the television screen with her performance as Preesha in the serial Yeh Hai Chahatein and she has become a household name.

Ulka is also known as a well-known name in the television industry and she rose to fame with her stint in the serial Jhansi Ki Rani and she was last seen as Banni in Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Star Plus had launched the show “Smart Jodi” and the audience had connected to the show and the show had entered top 10 shows on TRP ratings.

The concept of the show was very different where all the star cast of the channel shows will compete with each other in a game show and at the end whoever has the highest points would have won the show.

The cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai emerged as the winner of the show.

It was on this show that new friendships and connections were made.

ALSO READ :  Sad! Smart Jodi’s Monalisa opens up about the difficulties in her marriage

One of those was of Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Ulka Gupta where the three really bonded with each other and built a strong friendship.

We came across a throwback video where one can see the special bond between the actresses.

In the video, one can see the three are dancing a having fun on the show and the friendship and bond can see within each other.

Ulka share the video and captioned it saying “ This is dam cute” and tagged both the actresses.
Well, it’s good to see that in such a competitive industry they are actresses who get along with each other.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  BREAKING! Rahul Mahajan and Natalia Mahajan to be the first Jodi to get eliminated from The Smart Jodi?

 

