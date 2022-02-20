Wow! Here comes the first photoshoot of Swaranghar; check out!

MUMBAI: Colors TV is coming up with a new show. Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, and finally, the promo of the show has been shared.

Also read: MUST READ! Vikram's life in America commences in Colors' Swaran Ghar

The show has the most prominent actors like Sangita Ghosh and Ronit Bose Roy, the story of Swaran and Kanwaljeet brings a never-heard concept to television. It has already intrigued the viewers with its first promo. Now that the shooting has started here are some of the Behind-the-scenes from the shoot. Take a look

Check out the picture.



Viewers are super excited and are very much looking forward to the show. Moreover, they are curious to know who all will be featured and how the storyline will develop.

Also read: INTERESTING! Sangita Ghosh's real-life love story is nothing less than a fairytale; meet her husband

Swaran Ghar is all set to go on floors from 28th February at 8:30 PM replacing Balika Vadhu 2.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com