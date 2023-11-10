Wow! Here is how Comedy star Krushna Abhishek is connected to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Leo is currently grabbing the attention of the fans, the movie that is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj is indeed one of the biggies coming this year. We have earlier seen the magic of the director in his movies like Vikram and Kaithi which were blockbusters.

And now all the eyes are on this upcoming mass masala action thriller Leo that has Thalapathy Vijay. The is already getting lot of love from the fans in all languages, as we all are aware actor Thalapathy Vijay's movies are very popular in Hindi belt too and we have seen his movies in Hindi dubbed version and are very well versed with the voice who has dubbed for him.

Right from the trailer of the Hindi version the fans have seen the change in the dubbed voice of the actor, well this time it is someone new who is dubbing for the actor from what we heard in Theri, Bigil, Marsalis and others. Well do you know comedy actor Krushna Abhishek has dubbed for the actor in the trailer.

Yes you heard right, actor Krushna Abhishek who was seen and loved in many comedy shows and movies has dubbed the Hindi trailer, and this has created the excitement among the fan already. Now we look forward to see if the actor has dubbed for the full movie or not.

Movie Leo will be releasing on 19th October.

What are your views on the movie Leo and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

