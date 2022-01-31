Wow! Here is JASMINE'S first look from her Atrangi wedding in Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns

Also read: WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai Joshi aka Ayesha Singh reminisces her theatre days!

In the current track we see that Jasmine announces her wedding. And she is all set to start a new married life. The cast and crew are gearing up for the celebrations of the Atrangi wedding. Here is the first look of the bride. Jasmine looks super alluring and is giving wedding goals to her fans. The picture says Atrangi shadi ki Atrangi dulhan.

Check out the picture

Fans are just very excited to see what's going to happen in the Atrangi Wedding. Previously, we had exclusively updated about Amrik and Jasmine's wedding. Now the exclusive twist is that Tejo, Fateh and Amrik plan to cross Jasmine in her own plan and get her married to Amrik instead of Fateh.

Also read: OMG! Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna's Netflix password revealed, Check out!

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com