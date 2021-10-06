Wow! Here is proof that this Bigg Boss 15 contestant is Yami Gautam's doppelganger

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has begun with a bang, and Donal Bisht is one of the participants. Netizens felt that the actress resembles Bollywood star Yami Gautam.

Have a look below at a few of their pictures.

11

1. Donal and Yami look red hot

2. Yami Gautam and Donal Bisht love mountains and sunsets

3. The actresses in their bridal avatars

4. Sunkissed pictures of them

5. Divas in white

6. Donal and Yami give fitness goals

On the work front, Donal started her career in 2015 in Star Plus' Airlines as a journalist. She played Dr. Shelly in Twist Wala Love and Sakshi in Life OK's Kalash-Ek Vishwaas. The diva played Ishika Patel in Colors TV's Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop opposite Shashank Vyas. She also replaced Jasmin Bhasin in Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Meanwhile, Yami made her Hindi film debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor. She went on to star in films such as Badlapur (2015), Sanam Re (2016), Kaabil (2017), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Bala (2019), and Bhoot Police (2021).

Credits: Bollywood Life