Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday

MUMBAI: On November 1, 2023, Ziana Sen, the daughter of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, had her second birthday. Ziana's loving parents threw a pink-themed birthday celebration for the young child, which was attended by Sushmita Sen, her bua. For those who are unaware, on June 9, 2019, Charu tied the knot with Rajeev Sen. The couple began their parenting journey together in 2021.

However after a few happy years of marriage, the ex-couple's relationship soured, and they split up. The order for divorce between Charu and Rajeev was issued on June 8, 2023. However, Charu and Rajeev deserve a lot of credit for the excellent manner they are co-parenting their child.

Despite her divorce from Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa still has a great relationship with her ex-Nanad, Sushmita Sen. We've seen how Sushmita and Charu are there for one other on major events and frequently offer support to each other.

The same thing occurred on Ziana's birthday when Sushmita Sen attended the former's celebration. Sushmita looked stunning in faded jeans and a black top for the day.

However, Charu Asopa gave her viewers a sneak peek at the gifts Ziana got by posting a video on her vlog. In addition, Ziana's bua, Sushmita's gifts to her, attracted attention.

For the uninitiated, Sushmita Sen gave Ziana a unicorn, a lovely doll, and a gold chain. In addition to Ziana, Charu also received gifts from Sushmita.

Charu is seen sporting a stylish pair of sunglasses and a perfume that Sushmita gave her on her vlog. However, what really won our hearts was Ziana's reaction after donning her mother's shades.

Back on November 1, 2023, Charu Asopa shared some sweet glances from her daughter Ziana's birthday celebration on Instagram Stories. Ziana and her mother were shown in one of the clips dressed in identical pink clothing. Ziana was shown in one of the videos cutting a cake with a crown motif alongside her parents. However, in a different photo, we were able to see how Ziana's mommy, Sushmita, had cutely forced her to wear a crown.

