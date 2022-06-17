WOW! Here's how Shivi's lovestory began in Pandya Store, Deets inside

His relationship with Raavi is in peril as she is still waiting for him while he is stuck some place away from her and isn’t allowed to leave.

 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 13:31
Shivi

MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite. 

Shiva and Raavi are the most adorable and loved couple in the show. Their love story has gained lots of praise and admiration from the viewers. However, Shiva played by actor Kanwar has shared the journey of their offscreen to oncreen bond in this video. Take a look at their amazing dance grooves in this video. The actor captions the post as '' It all started with the Chaiya Chaiya's to Saaki Saaki off screen & the bond grew stronger than ever progressing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani on screen! Yeh patakha ladki hai ekdum..Meri Aaallooooo!!'' 

Check out the video   

Meanwhile in the show will see that, the villagers then treat him and hold him captive for the sake of the village head’s daughter and they prohibit him from going back. Now, his relationship with Raavi is in peril as she is still waiting for him while he is stuck some place away from her and isn’t allowed to leave.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 13:31

