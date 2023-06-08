Wow! Here's a list of famous television stars who would be back on small screens very soon

In the coming months, some big stars are expected to make a comeback with TV shows.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: In the coming months, some big stars are expected to make a comeback with TV shows. From Sumbul Touqeer in Kavya to Nehha Pendse in May I Come In Maddam, here is a look at the tentative list -

1. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be back with Kavya. The show is coming on Sony TV. It is about a IAS officer.

2. Mishkat Verma

Actor Mishkat Verma will make a comeback after a long time with Sumbul Touqeer. The show is Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

3. Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh is going to be the lead of Chand Jalne Laga. The show will come on Colors. It is a supernatural cum fantasy.

4. Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik will be back with Baatein Kuch Aankhee Sii. The show is set in the backdrop of music shows. Sayli Salunkhe is the leading lady.

5. Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar might do the second season of Saubhagyavati Bhava on Star Bharat. There is no confirmation. Karanvir Bohra made the first season an epic one.

6. Akshita Mudgal

It seems Akshita Mudgal has been roped in for Ladoo Gopal. The show is on Shemaroo. It is a combination of mythology and modern times.

7. Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget will be seen in a finite show for Sony TV as per reports. It is an adaptation. The show is about extramarital affairs.

8. Niyati Fatnani

Niyati Fatnani will be seen in the show Chand Jalne Laga. It is a supernatural show. We do not know when it will come.

9. Nehha Pendse

Nehha Pendse might make a comeback with the new season of May I Come In Maddam. The makers have approached people from old cast. Nehha Pendse might do the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

