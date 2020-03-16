Wow! Here's proof that Imlie and Aryan are suitable for each other, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.

In this video, we see Imlie and Aryan played by Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan vibing together. However, Sumbul's caption has caught the attention of the fans.

Take a look at their funny banter in this video.

Check out the video

In the previous episode, Aryan warns Imlie and tells her to stay away from his family problems as she is not his family. This leaves her heartbroken as she feels that she has no one to call family.

On the other hand, Uday will insult Sundar and will take his home-cooked food and tell everyone that he cooked it for Arpita. But Imlie recognizes the tiffin in which the food was brought and thus knows that Uday has cheated.

