Wow! Here's proof that Imlie and Aryan are suitable for each other, Deet Inside

Aryan warns Imlie and tells her to stay away from his family problems as she is not his family. This leaves her heartbroken as she feels that she has no one to call family.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 13:12
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.          

Also read  Imlie : Shocking! Imlie will expose Uday; Aryan slaps him and pushes him out of his house

In this video, we see Imlie and Aryan played by Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan vibing together. However, Sumbul's caption has caught the attention of the fans.
Take a look at their funny banter in this video. 

Check out the video   

Also read  Imlie: What! Sundar leaves the city as he is heartbroken, leaves Aprita and Imlie behind

On the other hand, Uday will insult Sundar and will take his home-cooked food and tell everyone that he cooked it for Arpita. But Imlie recognizes the tiffin in which the food was brought and thus knows that Uday has cheated.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Manasvi Vashist Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh TellyChakkar Gashmeer Mahajani Ritu Singh Jyoti Gauba
