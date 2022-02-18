WOW! Here's what Bhagyalakshmi's Rishi aka Rohit Suchanti understands from Doctors Prescription

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

Also read: Shocking! Bhagyalakshmi's Neelam Aka Smita Bansal catches Lakshmi doing This! Details Inside!

The show stars Rohit Suchanti in the lead role as Rishi Oberoi. As we know Rohit is a funny guy on set and always lightens up the mood of the co-actors and fans. Likewise, this time he is come up with something hilarious take on how he reads a doctors prescription take a look at the video.

Check out the video:

In the current track, we are witnessing some high voltage drama but fans are in love with his funny side. And the hilarious video he shares on Instagram. Moreover, they are demanding more such exciting gigs from the cast of Bhagyalaxmi.

Also read:Tragedy! Bhagyalakshmi: Rishi ends up In a Hospital after being held hostage! Will he make it?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com