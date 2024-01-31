Wow: Hiba Nawab gives a glimpse of her MESMERIZING classical dance performance in Star Plus’ Jhanak!

MUMBAI: Jhanak is one of the most popular shows on Star Plus today. The show has an off-beat drama and the show is gearing up for a riveting storyline as a new chapter unfolds in the upcoming episode.

According to the current storyline, in an unexpected turn of events, Anirudh, aware of Guruji's true identity as Jhanak's real father, uses this knowledge as leverage. He compels Guruji to teach dance to Jhanak, threatening to expose the familial truth if he refuses. Reluctantly, Guruji agrees, setting the stage for a unique teacher-student dynamic. (Also Read: Wow! Jhanak’s Hiba Nawab shares her mesmerizing new look from her show, check it out)

Hiba Nawab is seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist and Chandani Sharma plays the character of Arshi in the show. Hiba has been practicing classical dancing and as she is active on social media, she mentioned about how it is a blessing in disguise that she has got an excellent opportunity not only to showcase her dance skills but also learn a lot more about classical dancing!

Now, it will be soon seen that Jhanak gears up for her big performance where all the dignitaries are sitting to judge the different performances and Jhanak will perform with all her heart! Hiba gave a glimpse of her upcoming performance and we are sure that it is a visual delight.

