WOW! Hina Khan reveals who is her dear friend from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; has a special message for him

MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has kickstarted the shooting in Cape Town, South Africa.

A lot of BTS pictures from the sets of the show are circulating on social media.

Be it the contestants having fun or the venue where the stunts are being performed, the viewers are getting all the latest glimpses from the show.

The official date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is not revealed yet but the viewers are left curious about the show.

Even the contestants are leaving no chance to share each and everything happening on the sets of the show.

Well, a lot of well-known faces from the TV industry are roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

We all know that Hina Khan was also a part of this amazing show in season 8.

While fans are rooting for their favourite celebrities, Hina Khan too has her favourite contestant whom she is rooting for this season.

The actress reveals how Arjun Bijlani is her dear friend and she stands in support of him.

Arjun Bijlani is touted to be one of the strongest contestants who can be a tough competition to the other contestants.

Hina Khan further revealed how Arjun Bijlani has always been by her side whenever needed.

Further, Hina Khan reveals that she doesn't need to give any tips to Arjun as he is self-sufficient and he knows what to do.

Well, it seems the telly town has the new BFFs!

