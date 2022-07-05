Wow! This is how Anuj and Anupamaa danced with Mika Singh | #MaAnKiShaadi

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm as they are going to get hitched soon and will be known as Mr and Mrs Anuj Kapadia.

Also read: Wow! This is how Anupamaa flaunted her mehendi design before her dream wedding with Anuj

Some pictures of their sangeet have gone viral on social media which we had earlier revealed to you in our previous reports, wherein both Anupamaa and Anuj are seen with the family members and the special guest singer Mika Singh.

The ace singer will be promoting his upcoming show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, which will be aired on Star Bharat.

But in this report, we bring to you a short glimpse of their dance where the future Mr and Mrs Anuj Kapadia are seen shaking their leg with Mika Singh.

Have a look at the sweet glimpse.

Isn’t the video of their super duper hit?

Also read:Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj enjoyed their first date, glimpses go viral

And are you excited to see the wedding of MaAn?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.